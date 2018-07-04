Man drowns in Sarasota Bay, police say

Police do not suspect foul play in the drowning death of a man who was swimming in Sarasota Bay on Wednesday, Sarasota police said. A second swimmer was rescued by police
About 12:30 p.m., police responded to a report that two swimmers were in distress in the area of Centennial Park and the 10th Street Boat Ramp, according to a news release.
When officers arrived, they determined two men had been swimming when they lost each other in the water, and one of the men found the other unconscious. After treading water, a passing boater noticed the men and called 911, police said
Sarasota Police Marine Patrol responded and found the two men. One of the men had died, police said.
"Detectives believe the incident appears to be accidental in nature and no foul play is suspected," police said.
Police said the man who died was in his mid-50s. His name was not released, pending notification of next of kin.
