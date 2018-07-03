Crashes causing delays on these major Bradenton roads

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are at the scene of two crashes causing delays on major Bradenton roadways Tuesday.
One crash occurred just before 11 a.m. at First Street at 301 Boulevard East and has blocked all northbound lanes of First Street and the left southbound lane of 301, according to FHP. Injuries were reported in the crash.
A second crash at Cortez Road and 51st Street West has at least one eastbound lane of Cortez Road closed Tuesday as well, according to FHP.
Florida 511 traffic maps are showing delays in the areas near the two crashes.
