Two men rescued from water after their personal watercraft capsized near Miguel Bay

Two men were rescued from the water near Miguel Bay on Monday after their personal watercraft capsized, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Cortez received a transferred 911 call from Manatee County around 8:20 p.m. The caller was a distressed boater who said he and another man's personal watercraft capsized and they needed help, according to a news release.
The Coast Guard went out to the scene, about 500 yards west of Big Miguel Pass, and requested assistance from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office because of shallow water.
Crews found the men — identified as John Miller, 50, and Shane Schaltz, 51 — in the water and wearing lifejackets around 9 p.m., according to the Coast Guard. Miller and Schaltz were taken to the Bradenton Yacht Club, where they met EMS.
A Coast Guard spokesman said Tuesday one of the men inhaled some water, but no serious injuries were reported.
Coast Guard crews were not able to tow the personal watercraft because of "unsafe conditions" and it was marked as a hazard to navigation, according to the news release.
