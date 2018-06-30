U.S. Coast Guard rescues seasick boater off the coast of Sarasota

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a broadcast sent out by a 43-year-old Tarpon Springs man early Saturday morning.
According to a news release, the man suffered from seasickness and was unable to continue operating his 36-foot sailboat. He sent out a distress call around 1:54 a.m.
Coast Guardsmen from Station Cortez responded to his location two miles west of Big Sarasota Pass in a 45-foot Response Boat. The boater was medevaced to the station where he received emergency medical services, the Coast Guard said.
"We hope [the boater] feels better soon," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Wilk. "We recommend boaters make sure to always check the weather prior to getting underway, and always try to have another person aboard to assist if fatigue sets in."
The sailboat was anchored but still poses a hazard to navigation, according to the Coast Guard. The boater said he will retrieve soon, but in the meantime, Sector St. Petersburg has issued a warning to other boaters to exercise caution in the area.
