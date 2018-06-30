This week's rainy weather won't put a damper on Fourth of July celebrations, forecasters say

Manatee County residents should brace for a wet week, forecasters say, but there's still a chance for decent weather on the Fourth of July.
According to a seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service, Bradenton will see rain every day. There was a 50 percent of rain Saturday afternoon, too, with an expected rainfall of less than a tenth of an inch.
The NWS predicts a high of 89 degrees Sunday with mostly sunny skies. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms will pass through the area before 8 a.m. After that, the chance of rain falls to 30 percent.
The temperature will drop to 78 degrees Sunday night but the heat returns Monday with a projected high of 91 degrees. Forecasters say scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Monday afternoon with a 30 percent chance of rain in the area.
The chance of rain is higher on Tuesday, the NWS says. Skies will be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and into the evening.
The Fourth of July is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high around 89 degrees and a 20 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms throughout the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the evening with a low of 77 degrees, according to the NWS.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist from Thursday to Saturday, with highs of 89 degrees and lows of 77, according to forecasters.
