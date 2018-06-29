A 6-foot statue was stolen, Florida deputies say. Now the search is on for Jesus

Dressed in a brilliant red robe, Jesus once kept watch over this Florida street — but now he's missing and the search is on.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a homeowner on Terrace Drive South reported that his 6-foot statue was taken from his driveway Wednesday morning. The man had reportedly placed the fading statue at the street while waiting for a restoration company to come give it a fresh coat.
While Jesus is definitely missing, the sheriff's office says it may not have been an intentional crime. The statue may have been picked up by someone who assumed it was set to the curb to be given away.
"Now, either someone stole Jesus, or someone thought Jesus was there for the taking. ... Regardless of the reason, this Eagle Lake resident wants his Jesus back," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
However, the statue weighs several hundred pounds, so moving it was no small feat. The sheriff's office is asking those who may know where the statue is now located to call (863) 298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.
