Body discovered near Myakka River identified as missing kayaker

A body discovered near the Myakka River on Friday afternoon was positively identified as a kayaker who went missing earlier in the day, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says.
Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a kayaker was reported missing along the Myakka River.
Deputies discovered a body near the area shortly before 4 p.m.
Altough the body was positively identified as the kayaker, no other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.
Comments