Body discovered near Myakka River identified as missing kayaker

By Emily Wunderlich

June 29, 2018 04:34 PM

A body discovered near the Myakka River on Friday afternoon was positively identified as a kayaker who went missing earlier in the day, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a kayaker was reported missing along the Myakka River.

Deputies discovered a body near the area shortly before 4 p.m.

Altough the body was positively identified as the kayaker, no other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.

