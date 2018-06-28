Bradenton bicyclist killed in crash that shut down Manatee County road Thursday

A 34-year-old Bradenton man is dead after his bicycle was struck from behind by a vehicle early Thursday in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Nicholas Wilson was riding his bike south on Lorraine Road near 59th Avenue East around 3:15 a.m. when the right front of a black Toyota Rav4 driving up behind the bicycle collided with Wilson, separating him from the bike, FHP reported. Wilson died from his injuries.
The 23-year-old Jacksonville man who FHP identified as the driver of the Rav4 was not injured in the crash.
Troopers found skid marks and debris in the roadway, according to the crash report. Charges are pending.
Troopers shut down the Manatee County road for several hours Thursday morning to investigate the fatal crash, completely blocking it at 59th Avenue East, according to the FHP live traffic map.
