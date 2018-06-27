A Bradenton water tank spilled overnight. Here's why

A water tank off Sixth Avenue West spilled pure drinking water after a valve became stuck Tuesday.
According to city of Bradenton public works director Jim McLellan, a valve that feeds the water tank was stuck open Tuesday night. When that happens and the tank holds too much water, an emergency outlet opens and releases the excess water.
The water released Tuesday night was pure drinking water, McLellan said.
"What happened is all of our elevated storage tanks have a flip switch, kind of like how a toilet works where it reaches a certain level and shuts off. In this case, it got stuck so the tank kept filling and the overflow valve worked exactly as it is supposed to," McLellan said.
The city was notified of the spill around 10:30 p.m. and the valve was shut off about 30 minutes later.
A Bradenton Herald reporter captured video of the tank spilling water around 10:40 p.m.
Crews were in the process of rebuilding the valve that controls the water flow into and out of the tank Wednesday morning. McLellan said they are hopeful it will be done Wednesday, but it could take until Thursday.
