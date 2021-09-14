Manatee schools apply for $39 million in COVID-19 relief. Here’s how it will be spent

Manatee County schools are hoping for more than $39 million in federal COVID-19 relief.

During a meeting Tuesday morning, the School Board approved a request from the district to accept and spend money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER as it’s commonly known.

Last year, Manatee schools received access to more than $10 million from the federal fund, which is disbursed to school districts through the Florida Department of Education.

Manatee schools are now planning for a second allocation, known officially as ESSER II, and according to the School Board’s meeting documents, the district applied for $39,530,206.

Tim Bargeron, the associate superintendent of finance, confirmed that the Manatee County School District has already received approval for 29% of those funds as of Tuesday afternoon, while its other applications were still pending.

Even if the district were to receive the full $39.5 million, that money would fall under several categories that restrict how Manatee can spend the allocation.

The biggest request, known as the “lump sum,” is worth $28,066,447. Among other things, the money can be used to buy supplies that schools use to clean and sanitize their campuses.

It also helps to employ custodians, substitute teachers and school counselors — jobs that are even more vital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The psychological effects of COVID-19 on students can be detrimental to their overall safety, health and overall academic success,” Manatee said in its application for ESSER money. “The impact can range from loss of a structured environment to experiencing heightened emotions of anxiety and fear, thus affecting academics, behavior and attendance.”

The application went on to say that money from the lump sum would help to “balance budget expenses in several areas that were critically impacted due to COVID-19.”

That includes “leave pay and unemployment” stemming from the pandemic.

Money directed at other needs

The second largest pot of money, known as “academic acceleration,” assigns $7,906,041 to helping students who have fallen behind in their classes.

And according to the school district’s application, part of the money would go toward salaries and benefits for certain educators, including those who teach intensive reading, intensive math or English for speakers of other languages, otherwise known as ESOL.

The school district plans to use its “academic acceleration” money to pay for technology programs that help to teach students and track their progress, such as iReady and Literacy Footprints.

The next pot of money, known as “technology assistance,” is worth $1,976,510. That money would help to provide hardware and internet connections, along with software and online subscriptions that support “the social, behavioral, and academic needs of students.”

And the final chunk of money, known as “non-enrollment assistance,” would provide $1,581,208 to help locate and enroll students who stopped showing up to school during the COVID-19 pandemic. Manatee said the money would “support high-risk students through a team of Social Workers.”

“Specifically, this team will be responsible for locating and determining the well-being of unaccounted students,” the application continues. “Activities will include home visits, counseling as students transition from online to brick-and-mortar learning, and family services to help them manage trauma experienced due to COVID-19.”

The most recent allocation is available to Manatee County schools through September 2023. And though district leaders plan to have access to the ESSER II funds, that doesn’t mean a check is in the mail.

School districts make qualified purchases using their own money before getting reimbursed through the relief money.