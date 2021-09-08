Court allows school districts to enforce strict mask mandates. State appeal expected

A Leon County judge on Wednesday blocked Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration from enforcing a ban on strict mask mandates in schools after vacating a stay on a ruling tied to a parent-led lawsuit.

That means 13 school districts with mask requirements that allow only medical opt-outs can keep enforcing their mandates. Their ability to do so might be short lived, however, as the state is expected to appeal Judge John Cooper’s decision.

The ruling had been paused on Friday when the state appealed to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee.

Cooper, however, said he does not believe the state will be harmed if his ruling stays in place through the appeals process. That’s because Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration can still enforce the Parents’ Bill of Rights — which the state invoked to enforce its ban on mask mandates — as long as the state follows it in full. That means the state cannot punish districts that have demonstrated their mask policy “is reasonable” and achieves a “compelling state interest.”

“This case has generated a lot of heat and a lot of light, but the bottom line is this case is about enforcing the law the Legislature passed, and that’s why I think setting aside this stay is appropriate,” Cooper said.

The underlying legal battle has the attention of 13 school districts in Florida — which comprise more than a majority of all public school children in the state — that have imposed mask mandates. The state has withheld funds equivalent to monthly salaries of school board members in two of the districts, in Broward and Alachua counties.

The court decision Wednesday is part of an ongoing, broader parent-led lawsuit that contends DeSantis and his administration overstepped their legal authority when issuing a blanket ban on mask mandates with no parent opt-out except for medical reasons.

Cooper concluded, after a four-day trial last month, that DeSantis and his administration acted “without legal authority” when invoking the Parents’ Bill of Rights to enforce the ban on mask mandates.

That law says the state is not allowed to “infringe on the fundamental rights of a parent” to direct the upbringing, education, healthcare, and mental health of a child “without demonstrating that such action is reasonable and necessary to achieve a compelling state interest.”

Cooper noted defendants used the first half of the statute but not the second part when they issued their order. Therefore, their actions were unlawful.

Hours after Cooper’s ruling went into effect on Friday, attorneys for the state filed an appeal, which put an automatic stay on the ruling. This meant the ruling was put on pause and that the state could continue enforcing its ban on mask mandates through the appeal process.

Cooper’s latest decision means the ruling is back in place.

At a press conference in Palm Coast on Wednesday, as the court hearing was underway, DeSantis told reporters he did not think Cooper would “lift the stay.” But if he did, he said he is “confident” the stay will be reinstated on appeal.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.