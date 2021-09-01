Two Florida districts close schools until after Labor Day due to COVID-19

A student boards a school bus at Audubon Park Elementary School Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Some of Florida’s largest school districts are finding it difficult to hire enough bus drivers as classes resume, with at least some of the shortage caused by the pandemic. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

A second North Florida school district will be closed through the end of this week because of the worsening spread of COVID-19.

Gulf County schools Superintendent Jim Norton announced Tuesday that the district would close schools Wednesday through Friday.

“We recognize that face-to-face instruction is the most effective educational model. However, COVID numbers are currently on the climb and having an impact on students, teachers, and on the support staff on whom we rely so heavily —- particularly our food service workers and bus drivers,” Norton wrote on the district’s Facebook page.

Norton said Gulf County schools will reopen on Tuesday, after Labor Day, and all schools and buses will be cleaned and sanitized in the meantime.

The school closures are intended to “prevent our students from getting further behind on course work and provide those who are ill the opportunity to rest and heal,” Norton said.

Earlier this week, Taylor County Superintendent Danny Glover announced the district will close schools Thursday and Friday, citing “challenging daily operating procedures” because of a staff shortage related to COVID-19.