Citing COVID surge, Walmart temporarily closes Bradenton store for deep cleaning

A Walmart Supercenter in Bradenton is temporarily closed for cleaning and sanitizing as a COVID-19-related safety measure, the company announced Tuesday.

A company statement about the closure at the Bradenton store — located at 6225 East State Road 64 — cited the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in certain areas of the U.S. It did not specify whether there had been any recent infections among the customers or staff.

“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,” a statement provided Tuesday by a Walmart spokesperson read. “In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Bradenton, FL location at 6225 East State Road 64 today at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community.”

The store, one of six Walmart Supercenters in Manatee County, is planned to reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Walmart currently requires its employees, vaccinated or not, to wear masks in areas where transmission rates of COVID-19 are high. Right now, that includes most of the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Customers are also encouraged to wear masks while shopping.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the CDC and health experts,” the company added.

Walmart also continues to offer free COVID-19 shots by appointment or walk-in to the public, and the retailer is offering a $150 incentive to staff members who get innoculated.

In Manatee County, where COVID-19 transmission is currently considered “high,” about 56% of the eligible population had been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the CDC.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER