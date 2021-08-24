How many students opted out of masks or went into quarantine? Here’s what we know

New numbers have shed light on school mask use and the impact of COVID-19 on classrooms in Manatee County.

As of noon Monday, at least 5,336 families chose to opt out of the School Board’s temporary mask mandate, with the most forms — nearly 2,300 — coming from elementary school parents.

And for the first time since school began on Aug. 10, the school district uploaded quarantine numbers to its public dashboard on Monday evening. The daily update included 141 new COVID-19 cases among staff and students, along with 411 people sent into quarantine for an exposure.

Based on guidance from the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County, the definition of an “exposure” changes depending on whether the student or school employee was wearing a mask.

In a recent email to a parent, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders cited the DOH guidance and said that a mask-wearing person is exposed if they stayed within 3 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes. The distance changes to 6 feet for someone not wearing a face covering.

Monday’s report, including the 411 on quarantine, reflect a daily update and not the total number of people sent home over the last two weeks of school. The Bradenton Herald made a records request for that data on Aug. 18 and had yet to receive documents as of Tuesday morning.

There have now been 964 COVID-19 cases in the schools — 157 among district employees and 807 among students — since the beginning of classes. After just three weeks, Manatee County schools and district offices are likely to surpass the 1,119 cases reported over both semesters in the previous school year.

And though the record-breaking numbers overwhelmed school administrators and teachers, district leaders said they aim to continue educating tens of thousands of students in spite of the pandemic.

To see a full listed of COVID-19 cases at local schools and district offices, visit manateeschools.net/covidDB.

Families opt-out of mask mandate

In response to questions from a reporter, district spokesman Mike Barber also provided the number of mask opt-outs on Monday, one week after the School Board passed a temporary mandate.

That mandate included an opt-out provision to meet a new rule authored by the Florida Department of Health and The Florida Department of Education. Both departments followed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ lead in pushing for voluntary mask use in the new school year.

As of Monday at noon, Barber said, traditional public schools recorded a total of 5,336 student opt-outs. For context, the district has just over 40,000 students in its traditional schools.

Barber’s statement also included a breakdown of opt-outs by grade level or campus:

Total high school: 1,917.

Total middle school: 1,032.

Total elementary school: 2,287.

Total at Horizons alternative school: 1.

Total at Palm View K-8 and Johnson K-8 schools: 99.

It was possible, however, that even more students chose to forgo a mask in recent days. The district rolled out its online and in-person forms last Wednesday, and local schools were still working through the process this week.

If a student arrives at school without a mask and no opt-out on file, the school is supposed to make a face covering available, Barber said. Then, if the student refuses, the school should make contact with their parent or guardian.

“If the parents say, ‘Yeah, I don’t want my kid wearing a mask,’ then that’s a verbal announcement to them,” he continued. “The school should then mark that down as the parents’ preference.”

Barber also confirmed Monday that local schools had no defined punishment for students who ditch their mask.

“They don’t want to punish kids in regard to these mandates,” he said. “They want to work with them to make sure they’re following the wishes of their parents.”

During a meeting on Tuesday evening, the Manatee County School Board — including two members who originally voted against the mandate — were expected to discuss whether to renew the mask rule.

More about Tuesday’s meeting

Topic: A discussion on COVID-19 in schools and whether to extend the emergency mask rule.

Where: The Walter E. Miller School Support Center, 215 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

When: Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. The discussion on COVID-19 and masks is the final item on the agenda.

Livestream: School Board meetings are broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 646 and Frontier Channel 39, along with the Manatee Schools Television website, mstv.us.

Public Comment: To submit a comment in advance, send an email to public_comment@manateeschools.net.

In-person comment: To address the board in person, visit manateeschools.net, navigate to the “District” tab, click on “School Board” and then click on “Minutes and Agendas.” You can then pick a meeting date and follow the link for public comment registration. Otherwise, you can arrive to the meeting early and sign up before the board convenes.