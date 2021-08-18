Christian radio host who asked if vaccine is form of government control dies of COVID

Dr. Jimmy DeYoung, host of Prophecy Today, died after a battle with COVID-19. Facebook screenshot

Jimmy DeYoung, a Christian radio broadcaster who questioned the COVID-19 vaccines, died Sunday following a short battle with the virus.

He was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 7, according to The Chattanoogan, and died from the virus eight days later. DeYoung operated Prophecy Today and his radio program was heard on more than 1,500 stations worldwide, according to his website.

“Judy, his loving wife and companion in ministry for over 60 years, was by his side until the very end,” a Facebook post on DeYoung’s account said. “He is survived by a large family who loved him dearly. We covet your prayers at this time.”

He was 81 years old, the Gospel Opportunities Radio Network said.

On DeYoung’s “Prophecy Today” show, he gave updates on Middle East news “and explains how that relates to God’s world in the prophetic perspective.”

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

One of his frequent guests, Sam Rohrer, said on DeYoung’s show in February that the COVID-19 vaccines had “potential problems” and said they wouldn’t deliver on the promises national leaders put forth.

“Could this be another form of government control of the people?” DeYoung asked Rohrer, to which the guest agreed.

When Roher finished his conversation about the “deceptiveness” of government officials related to the vaccines, DeYoung called it “very, very important information.”

In December as the vaccines were beginning to roll out, DeYoung asked a guest if the vaccine “could be tied to the mark of the beast in Revelation 13.”

It’s unclear if DeYoung received a COVID-19 vaccine. His wife also caught the virus, but a post earlier this month said she was at home and improving.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In addition to his radio sermons, DeYoung spoke at churches throughout the United States. He was scheduled to speak in Alabama, North Carolina and Wisconsin during September and October. He most recently spoke at Church of the Highlands in Harrison, Tennessee, on Aug. 1.