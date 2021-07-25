At least 17 COVID cases linked to country music festival, Michigan officials say

COVID-19 has been identified in at least 17 people who attended the Faster Horses country music festival in Michigan. Screengrab from video tweeted by Faster Horses Festival.

COVID-19 has been identified in at least 17 people who attended the Faster Horses country music festival in Michigan, state health officials said.

The multi-day event, which was held July 16-18, saw crowds gather at Michigan International Speedway to watch some of the biggest names in country music perform.

Now, one week later, the state Department of Health and Human Services is urging attendees to get tested for the coronavirus.

“If you attended the Faster Horses Festival, you may have been exposed to the virus,” the department said in a release.

Of the 17 people known to be infected, several were sick while at the festival, officials warned.

Those who haven’t been fully vaccinated should be particularly wary, officials say, adding to look out for symptoms associated with the virus such as fever, chills, fatigue, loss of taste, difficulty breathing, aches, cough, nausea and vomiting, and diarrhea.

“Although we have made great progress with vaccination in our state, the virus continues to circulate in Michigan and across the country,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS, said. “Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms.”

As of July 22, nearly 63% of Michiganders 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, state data shows. However, the Faster Horses Festival draws fans from all over the nation, and vaccination rates vary significantly from one state to the next.

The country music event came as COVID case counts are once again rising in parts of the nation, and the new virus variant, delta, takes hold, McClatchy News reports.