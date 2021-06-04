Can you get a COVID vaccine at the same time as other vaccinations? What experts say

In the first months of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the U.S., health officials recommended postponing any other necessary immunizations for at least 14 days before or after getting your coronavirus shot, citing a lack of scientific data on the safety of coadministration.

“This was out of an abundance of caution and not due to any known safety or immunogenicity concerns,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said of its early guidance.

Although there still isn’t specific data available on mixing COVID-19 vaccines with other shots, the CDC and other experts say “extensive experience” with non-coronavirus vaccines shows the immune response and side effects experienced are typically the same when shots are administered together versus alone.

The consensus: You can get your COVID-19 vaccines and other immunizations “without regard to timing,” including on the same day or within a 14-day period.

The green light is of particular importance for children and teens who may be behind on their recommended shots as a result of the pandemic, the American Academy of Pediatrics said.

“The AAP supports giving other childhood and adolescent immunizations at the same time as COVID-19 vaccines… the benefits of co-administration and timely catch up on vaccinations outweigh any theoretical risk,” the group said in a statement posted last month.

As of May 2, orders for childhood vaccines were down by 11.7 million doses compared with 2019, according to a CDC report, with the largest gaps seen among teens. Shots for Tdap and HPV were down by about 19%, while those for the Meningococcal conjugate vaccine were down by about 15%.

Only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in the U.S. for teens between 12 and 15 years old. It was previously authorized for people aged 16 and up. There are currently no coronavirus vaccines authorized for emergency use in children 11 years old and younger.

The CDC recommends speaking with your health care provider about potential risk factors before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine with other shots, such as whether you are behind or at risk of becoming behind on recommended immunizations, risks of contracting a preventable disease and the side effects of the vaccines.

More than 136.6 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of June 3 — about 41% of the total population and 52% of all adults, according to a CDC tracker.