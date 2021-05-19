COVID update for Wednesday: Manatee County resident among 45 latest deaths in Florida

COVID-19 has killed another Manatee County resident. The death was one of 45 reported Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health.

The official COVID-19 death toll in Manatee County now stands at 683.

Statewide, the deaths of 44 residents and one non-resident were reported Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 36,271 residents and 728 non-residents who have died in Florida.

The state health department reported 2,811 new coronavirus infections across the state. Cases in Florida now total 2,299,596.

In Manatee County, there were 41 new infections reported. There have been 39,415 people who have contracted the coronavirus in Manatee County.

Hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 continues to drop — by about 16%., compared to a week ago. On Wednesday, there were 2,273 patients admitted to hospitals across the state with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Manatee County have again increased, however, reaching the levels identical to a week ago. On Wednesday, there were 32 patients admitted to local hospitals because of COVID-19.

The county’s three general hospitals, Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital, had 72 available beds, including 11 ICU beds.

Positivity

Tests results for local residents processed on Tuesday had a positivity rate of 5%, according to the health department.

Statewide, the daily positivity rate of resident test results processed on Tuesday were 4.2%, compared to 4.5% the previous day.

Vaccines

Almost 45% of Manatee County residents, or 181,344 people, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department’s daily vaccine reports. More than 36% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Across Florida, there have been 9,749,726 people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 while 7,728,153 have been fully vaccinated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 33,297 to 33,332. The death toll remained at 829.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,379 to 4,384. The death toll remained at 95.





Hardee County cases increased from 3,215 to 3,224. The death toll remained at 45.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 140,504 to 140,826. The death toll rose from 1,770 to 1,785.





Pinellas County cases increased from 80,673 to 80,753. The death toll was adjusted down from 1,646 to 1,648.



