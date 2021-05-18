Manatee County COVID update for Tuesday: 40 new infections reported as fewer tested

Manatee County had 40 new coronavirus infections reported on Tuesday. The Florida Department of Health reported 2,805 new cases across the state.

The reduction in new cases reported comes as state-run testing sites across the state are are set to close by May 28. The three sites located in Manatee and Sarasota counties were shuttered at the of the day Saturday. Compared to a week prior, there were 185 fewer tests processed on Monday.

In Manatee County, a total of 39,374 people have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic. Across the state, infections now total 2,296,785.

The deaths of 94 residents and three non-residents from COVID-19 in Florida were also reported by the state’s health department on Tuesday. A total of 36,227 residents and 727 non-residents have died in Florida from COVID-19.

In Manatee, the official death toll stayed at 682.

Hospitalizations

Across Florida, hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline, by more than 15% compared to a week ago. On Tuesday, there were 2,344 people admitted to hospitals across the state with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

In Manatee County, however, hospitalizations for the disease increased in recent days. Compared to a week ago, hospitalizations have decreased by about 3%. On Tuesday, local hospitals had 31 patients admitted because of COVID-19.

The county’s three general hospitals had 69 available beds on Tuesday, including 11 ICU beds.

Positivity

Despite fewer resident tests results being processed by the state health department on Monday, the daily positivity rate for those cases was 5.1% compared to 5% the previous day, according to the health department.

Statewide, the positivity rate for all resident test results processed Monday was 4.6% compared to 4.4% the previous day.

Vaccines

Nearly 45% of Manatee County residents, or 180,467 people, had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, according to the health department More than 36% of residents, or 146,50 people, have been fully vaccinated locally.

Across Florida, there have been 9,671,213 people who have received at least one dose of a vaccine while 7,651,576 people have been fully vaccinated.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 33,263 to 33,297. The death toll remained at 829.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,374 to 4,379. The death toll rose from 94 to 95.





Hardee County cases increased from 3,213 to 3,215. The death toll rose from 44 to 45.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 140,226 to 140,504. The death toll rose from 1,767 to 1,770.





Pinellas County cases increased from 80,603 to 80,673. The death toll was adjusted down from 1,649 to 1,646.



