Coronavirus

Manatee County COVID update: Another resident death, 22 new cases, 145K fully vaccinated

Manatee

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 22 more people in Manatee County have tested positive.

They were among 1,976 new cases confirmed statewide on Monday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 58 more Florida residents due to COVID-19, including the death in Manatee County, as well as one additional non-resident fatalities. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 36,857 people, including 724 non-residents.

Over the past week, Florida recorded the most new COVID-19 cases and deaths of any state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Manatee County, 682 residents have now died from the respiratory disease, and total known cases exceed 39,000.

During the past week, an average of 5.6% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6% the week prior and 7.3% a month ago.

Over 179,000 Manatee County residents have received at least a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to health department data, including 145,000, or about 36%, that have completed vaccination.

Statewide, 9.6 million people have received at least a first dose, including 7.5 million that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Surrounding counties

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service