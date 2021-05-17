Manatee County COVID update: Another resident death, 22 new cases, 145K fully vaccinated

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 22 more people in Manatee County have tested positive.

They were among 1,976 new cases confirmed statewide on Monday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 58 more Florida residents due to COVID-19, including the death in Manatee County, as well as one additional non-resident fatalities. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 36,857 people, including 724 non-residents.

Over the past week, Florida recorded the most new COVID-19 cases and deaths of any state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Manatee County, 682 residents have now died from the respiratory disease, and total known cases exceed 39,000.

During the past week, an average of 5.6% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6% the week prior and 7.3% a month ago.

Over 179,000 Manatee County residents have received at least a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to health department data, including 145,000, or about 36%, that have completed vaccination.

Statewide, 9.6 million people have received at least a first dose, including 7.5 million that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 39,312 to 39,334.

The death toll rose from 681 to 682.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak remained at 1,518.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 6.6% to 5%.

1,385 cases (4% of all cases) and 194 deaths (28% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 179,522 to 179,911.

33,949 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 145,962 have been fully inoculated.

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 2,292,004 to 2,293,980.





The resident death toll rose from 36,075 to 36,133. The non-resident death toll rose from 723 to 724.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 4.3% to 4.4%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 9,577,875 to 9,608,397.

2,012,175 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 7,596,222 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 33,236 to 33,263. The death toll remained at 829.





Pinellas County cases increased from 80,529 to 80,603. The death toll rose from 1,642 to 1,649.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 140,116 to 140,226. The death toll rose from 1,765 to 1,767.





Hardee County cases increased from 3,209 to 3,213. The death toll remained at 44.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,373 to 4,374. The death toll remained at 94.



