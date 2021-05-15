COVID update for Saturday: Manatee reports 68 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

The Florida Department of Health says Manatee County reported 68 new infections and one new death in the latest update released Saturday afternoon.

Statewide, Florida saw 3,319 new infections and 57 more deaths. Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 2,289,522 infections and 36,776 deaths. According to state health officials, 36,056 of those deaths are Florida residents, while 720 are non-residents.

Saturday’s reported death increases Manatee’s death toll to 680. The county has recorded 39,251 cases since the pandemic began. The Florida Department of Health says 38,367 of those cases are Florida residents, while 884 cases are non-residents.

Manatee’s case counts could drop over the next week because the county’s main testing site at the Bradenton Area Convention Center has been shut down by state officials, according to Dr. Jennifer Bencie, the county’s health officer with the Florida Department of Health-Manatee.

Vaccination efforts

More than 44% of Manatee County residents, or 179,015 people, have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19, according to the state health department’s daily vaccine reports. Almost 36% of local residents have been fully vaccinated.

Throughout Florida, 9,538,110 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state’s vaccine report says 7,498,801 have been fully vaccinated.

Surrounding counties