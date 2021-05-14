COVID update for Friday: 73 new infections in Manatee among more than 3,500 statewide

The Florida Department of Health reported 73 new infections of the coronavirus in Manatee County on Friday as 3,590 new cases of the disease were reported across the state.

Since the start of the pandemic, 39,183 people have contracted COVID-19 in Manatee County. Statewide, infections total 2,286,203.

The deaths of 71 Florida residents from COVID were added to the state health department’s official death tolls. The fatal respiratory disease has killed 36,000 residents and 719 non-residents in the state.

In Manatee County, the official death toll of residents remained at 679 with no new deaths reported on Friday.

Hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to fall across the state, a decrease of more than 8% compared to a week ago, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration. On Friday, there were 2,609 people admitted to hospitals across the state with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason for admission.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have also declined locally, down more than 19% in the past week. On Friday, local hospitals had 25 patients admitted because of the fatal respiratory illness.

The county’s three general hospitals, Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital, had 85 available beds on Friday, including 16 ICU beds.

Positivity rates

In Manatee County, test results processed by the state health department on Thursday had a positivity rate of 5%, compared to 4.3% the previous day, according to the department’s daily COVID-19 county-by-county report. Those results included 72 local residents who tested positive and were a median age of 33 years old.

Statewide, the positivity rate for test results processed on Thursday was 4.2%, compared to 4.4% the previous day.

Vaccination efforts

More than 44% of Manatee County residents, or 178,147 people, have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19, according to the state health department’s daily vaccine reports. Almost 36% of local residents have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide, there have been 9,481,581 people who have received at least a first dose, while 7,415,135 people have been fully vaccinated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 33,104 to 33,155. The death toll rose from 827 to 828.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,360 to 4,362. The death toll remained at 93.





Hardee County cases increased from 3,187 to 3,194. The death toll remained at 44.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 139,297 to 139,629. The death toll rose from 1,751 to 1,757.





Pinellas County cases increased from 80,271 to 80,352. The death dropped from 1,638 to 1,639.



