Which stores still require vaccinated people to wear masks after new CDC guidance?

A sign posted outside Kroger in Lexington, Kentucky alerted customers that masks were required. mdorsey@herald-leader.com

People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer advised to wear masks in many indoor settings, but what about in stores?

Many national retailers are reviewing their guidelines following Thursday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 “can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” with some exceptions including while traveling on planes, buses and trains.

Here’s a look at the some of the retailers still requiring all customers to wear masks.

This story will be updated as more stores to respond to McClatchy News’ requests

Walmart

The country’s largest retailer and private employer will still require employees and customers — including those who are fully vaccinated — to wear masks inside their stores, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

“We serve millions of Americans every week and believe our policy of requiring associates and customers to wear masks in our stores has helped protect them during the pandemic, and we’re not lifting those measures at this time,” Walmart said in a statement.

The company later told the Dispatch it is reconsidering its policies.

Kroger

Masks will also still be required at Kroger, one of the United States’ largest grocery store chains, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The Kroger Family of Companies — which includes Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fry’s and other grocery store chains — is reviewing its current safety practices, according to the newspaper.

Target

Shoppers at Target will also still need to wear a mask, according to WCCO.

“Target will continue to require all of our coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing, while we review today’s guidance from the CDC and re-evaluate the guidance we offer our team and guests,” the company told WCCO.

Home Depot

The home improvement retailer told McClatchy News it has not changed its current COVID-19 rules.

Home Depot’s current guidance requires shoppers to wear masks and promotes social distancing.

Starbucks

Starbucks will also keep its existing policies, requiring all customers and employees to wear masks, CNN reported.

It has required masks for all customers since last July.

T.J. Maxx

TJX Cos. — which includes T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods — will continue to require shoppers to wear masks, Bloomberg reported.

It also began requiring customers at all of its stores to wear masks in July.

CVS

CVS said in a statement to McClatchy News it is evaluating its in-store mask policy based on the latest CDC guidance.

“The safety of our employees and customers will continue to guide our decision-making process,” a CVS spokesperson said.

Others

Walgreens is reviewing the updated CDC guidance, spokespersons for the companies told CNN.

Macy’s, Levi Strauss and Gap are also reviewing the CDC’s announcement from Thursday, according to Bloomberg.