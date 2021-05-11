COVID update for Tuesday: Manatee resident dead and another 103 new infections

A Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19 and another 103 people were reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the deaths of 48 residents and one non-resident from COVID-19 were reported statewide, according to the latest official death toll from the Florida Department of Health. The fatal respiratory illness has killed 35,831 residents and 716 non-residents in Florida.

In Manatee County, the official death toll of residents killed now stands at 678.

The state health department also reported 3,263 new infections of the coronavirus on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,275,365 positive cases in the state.

With 103 new infections, Manatee County has had 38,982 cases of people who have contracted the virus locally.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to be on the decline again, down almost 11% compared to a week ago. On Tuesday, 2,746 people were admitted to hospitals across the state with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason for their admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

In Manatee County, hospitalizations have declined nearly 9% compared to a week ago. There were 32 patients admitted to the county’s three general hospitals because of COVID-19.

Those local hospitals, Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital, had 61 available beds on Tuesday, including 10 ICU beds.

Positivity rates

The daily positivity rate of test results processed by the state health department on Monday jumped to 9.3% compared to 7.4% the previous day, according to the department’s daily COVID-19 county-by-county report. Those tests processed on Mondau included 98 Manatee County residents who tested positive and were a median age of 30 years old.

Across Florida, the daily positivity rate for tests processed Monday was 5%.

Vaccination efforts

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 44% of Manatee County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department’s daily vaccine reports. Of those 176,471 people, there have been 137,632 people who have been fully vaccinated, a little more than 34% of the county’s population.

Statewide, there have been 9,350,957 people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 7,156,797 people having been fully vaccinated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 32,954 to 32,997. The death toll rose from 822 to 825.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,346 to 4,350. The death toll remained at 93.





Hardee County cases increased from 3,165 to 3,171. The death toll remained at 44.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 138,312 to 138,598. The death toll rose from 1,746 to 1,747.





Pinellas County cases increased from 79,947 to 80,044. The death toll rose from 1,633 to 1,635.



