Coronavirus
Looking for a one-dose COVID vaccine in Bradenton? Here’s your chance
If you are 18 and over and have a Florida ID, you can get a Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
Manatee County Neighborhood Services announced the event via social media on Tuesday morning. It will be hosted by Manatee Discount Pharmacy and Turning Points.
The one-day pop-up runs noon to 3 p.m., or until all the shots are gone.
Turning Points identification also will be accepted.
Turning Points is at 701 17th Ave. W. The pop-up is is first-come, first-serve, with no appointments.
Comments