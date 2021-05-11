Coronavirus

Looking for a one-dose COVID vaccine in Bradenton? Here’s your chance

Bradenton

If you are 18 and over and have a Florida ID, you can get a Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Manatee County Neighborhood Services announced the event via social media on Tuesday morning. It will be hosted by Manatee Discount Pharmacy and Turning Points.

The one-day pop-up runs noon to 3 p.m., or until all the shots are gone.

Turning Points identification also will be accepted.

Turning Points is at 701 17th Ave. W. The pop-up is is first-come, first-serve, with no appointments.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service