Looking for a one-dose COVID vaccine in Bradenton? Here’s your chance

If you are 18 and over and have a Florida ID, you can get a Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Manatee County Neighborhood Services announced the event via social media on Tuesday morning. It will be hosted by Manatee Discount Pharmacy and Turning Points.

The one-day pop-up runs noon to 3 p.m., or until all the shots are gone.

Turning Points identification also will be accepted.

A One-Dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine event, hosted by Manatee Discount Pharmacy & @TurningPointsFL, will be held this FRI, 5/14, 12-3 PM, 701 17th AVE W; first-come, first-served while supplies last for FL resident aged 16+ who holds a State Photo ID or Turning Points ID). pic.twitter.com/4kSuwCKvi8 — Manatee County Neighborhood Services (@manateeneighbor) May 10, 2021

Turning Points is at 701 17th Ave. W. The pop-up is is first-come, first-serve, with no appointments.