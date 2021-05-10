Coronavirus

COVID update for Monday: Manatee resident dead and 51 new infections reported

Manatee

A Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19 in Florida, the state Department of Health reported on Monday.

Locally, 677 residents have been killed by the respiratory illness.

The deaths of 52 residents and one non-resident because of COVID-19 were added to official death toll. The disease is responsible for the deaths of 35,783 residents and 715 non-residents since the start of the pandemic.

The state health department also reported 2,296 new infections of the coronavirus on Monday. Cases in the state now total 2,272,102.

In Manatee County, with 51 new infections reported, a total of 38,879 people have contracted the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline in Florida. As of Monday, 2,738 patients were admitted to hospitals across the state with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

In Manatee County, 32 patients were admitted on Monday to local hospitals because of the deadly respiratory disease.

The county’s three general hospitals, Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital, had 80 available beds on Monday, including 11 ICU beds.

Surrounding counties

This developing story will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service