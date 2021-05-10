COVID update for Monday: Manatee resident dead and 51 new infections reported

A Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19 in Florida, the state Department of Health reported on Monday.

Locally, 677 residents have been killed by the respiratory illness.

The deaths of 52 residents and one non-resident because of COVID-19 were added to official death toll. The disease is responsible for the deaths of 35,783 residents and 715 non-residents since the start of the pandemic.

The state health department also reported 2,296 new infections of the coronavirus on Monday. Cases in the state now total 2,272,102.

In Manatee County, with 51 new infections reported, a total of 38,879 people have contracted the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline in Florida. As of Monday, 2,738 patients were admitted to hospitals across the state with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

In Manatee County, 32 patients were admitted on Monday to local hospitals because of the deadly respiratory disease.

The county’s three general hospitals, Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital, had 80 available beds on Monday, including 11 ICU beds.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 32,922 to 32,954. The death toll remained at 822.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,344 to 4,346. The death toll remained at 93.





Hardee County cases increased from 3,159 to 3,165. The death toll remained at 44.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 138,161 to 138,312. The death toll rose from 1,745 to 1,746.





Pinellas County cases increased from 79,881 to 79,947. The death toll remained at 1,629 to 1,633.





This developing story will be updated.