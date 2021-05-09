Manatee County COVID update: Another resident death, 43 new cases, 134K fully vaccinated

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 43 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 3,231 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 31 more Florida residents due to COVID-19, including the death in Manatee County, as well as two additional non-resident fatalities. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 36,445 people, including 714 non-residents.

Over the past week, Florida recorded the most new COVID-19 cases and second-most deaths of any state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Manatee County, 676 residents have now died from the respiratory disease, and total known cases exceed 38,000.

During the past week, an average of 6% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6.5% the week prior and 6.6% a month ago.

Over 174,000 Manatee County residents have received at least a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to health department data, including 134,000, or about 33%, that have completed vaccination.

Statewide, 9.2 million people have received at least a first dose, including 7 million that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 38,785 to 38,828. (525 new cases were recorded over the past week.)





The death toll rose from 675 to 676. (It increased by 10 over the past week.)

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak remained at 1,507. (14 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 5.5% to 5.1%.

1,383 cases (4% of all cases) and 193 deaths (29% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 174,013 to 174,871. (It increased by 5,047 over the last week.)

40,831 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 134,040 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 2,266,575 to 2,269,806.





The resident death toll rose from 35,700 to 35,731. The non-resident death toll rose from 712 to 714.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 4.7% to 5.3%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 9,203,670 to 9,265,816.

2,244,748 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 7,021,068 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 32,862 to 32,922. The death toll remained at 822.





Pinellas County cases increased from 79,767 to 79,881. The death toll remained at 1,629.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 137,950 to 138,161. The death toll rose from 1,742 to 1,745.





Hardee County cases increased from 3,156 to 3,159. The death toll rose from 43 to 44.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,341 to 4,344. The death toll remained at 93.



