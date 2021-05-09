Coronavirus

Manatee County COVID update: Another resident death, 43 new cases, 134K fully vaccinated

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 43 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 3,231 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 31 more Florida residents due to COVID-19, including the death in Manatee County, as well as two additional non-resident fatalities. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 36,445 people, including 714 non-residents.

Over the past week, Florida recorded the most new COVID-19 cases and second-most deaths of any state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Manatee County, 676 residents have now died from the respiratory disease, and total known cases exceed 38,000.

During the past week, an average of 6% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6.5% the week prior and 6.6% a month ago.

Over 174,000 Manatee County residents have received at least a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to health department data, including 134,000, or about 33%, that have completed vaccination.

Statewide, 9.2 million people have received at least a first dose, including 7 million that have completed vaccination.

