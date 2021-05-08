Florida reports less than 4,000 new COVID cases, but another Manatee resident has died

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County and another resident has died from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The new infections bring the total number of cases locally since the outbreak began to 35,785 and the death toll in Manatee County rose to 675. The new death was reported in the age group between 45 and 54.

The 74 new cases were reported out of 1,376 test results for a daily positivity rate of about 5.4%.

Statewide, there were 3,977 new COVID cases reported and another 65 Floridians have died. That brings the state COVID death toll to 35,700, not including 712 nonresidents who were infected in Florida but died elsewhere.

Vaccinations in Manatee County continue to increase with 174,013 vaccines administered; 132,537 people have now completed the series.

After going two weeks without a newly reported death being linked back to Manatee County long-term care facilities, four of this week’s deaths were attributed to those facilities — bringing that death toll to 188.

Those over the age of 64 locally have suffered the most losses with 81% of the deaths despite representing just 17% of the total number of cases.

Pediatric cases in Manatee County rose from 5,416 on Friday to 5,446 on Saturday representing 30 of the 74 new cases. Those under the age of 18 continue to test at much higher positivity rate than the county average with an overall rate of 14.7%.

All Manatee County deaths by age group:

16 and under: Zero.

17-24: One.

25-34: Nine.

35-44: 14.

45-54: Increased from 27 to 28.

55-64: 72.

65-74: 136.

75-84: 212.

85 plus: 199.

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 38,711 to 38,785.

The death toll increased from 674 to 675.

The number of hospitalizations since the outbreak began increased from 1,505 to 1,507.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is about 5.7%.

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 2,262,598 to 2,266,575.

The death toll increased from 35,635 to 35,700, not including 712 nonresidents.

Surrounding Counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 32,808 to 32,862. The death toll remained at 822.

Pinellas County cases increased from 79,657 to 79,767. The death toll increased from 1,624 to 1,629.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 137,651 to 137,950. The death toll increased from 1,737 to 1,742.

Hardee County cases increased from 3,145 to 3,156. The death toll remained at 43.

Desoto County cases increased from 4,337 to 4,341. The death toll was decreased from 94 to 93.