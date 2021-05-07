COVID update for Friday: Three Manatee County residents among 91 new deaths in Florida

Three Manatee County residents are among the 91 latest victims to die from COVID-19 in Florida.

Locally, 674 residents have died from the fatal respiratory illness, according to the latest death tolls from the Florida Department of Health on Friday.

Statewide, the additional deaths of 86 residents and five non-residents were reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 35,635 residents and 711 non-residents who have died from COVID-19.

The state health department also reported 4,165 new COVID-19 cases in Florida. Cases in the state now total 2,262,598.

In Manatee County, 71 new COVID-19 infections were reported. Locally 38,711 people have contracted the virus.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline overall in Florida, down 10% compared to a week ago. On Friday, 2,850 patients were admitted to hospitals across the state with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

In Manatee County, hospitalizations have again fluctuated, increasing 10% compared to Thursday but still having declined 24% compared to a week ago. The county’s three general hospitals had 31 patients admitted on Friday because of COVID-19.

Those three hospitals, Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital, had increased capacity on Friday compared to recent days, with 81 available beds including 14 ICU beds.

Positivity rates

Of test results processed by the state health department on Thursday, 77 Manatee County residents tested positive for the virus and were a median age of 36 years old, according to the department’s daily COVID-19 county-by-county report. The daily positivity rate of test processed Thursday was 4.6%, down from 5.2% the previous day.

The daily positivity rate for tests processed statewide on Thursday was 4.7% compared to 5% on Wednesday.

Vaccines

Almost 43% of the Manatee County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department’s daily vaccine reports. Of those 173,387 people, there have been 131,164 people locally who have been fully inoculated.

Across the state, there have been 9,149,171 people who have received at least a first dose, with 6,780,865 people fully vaccinated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 32,748 to 32,808. The death toll rose from 820 to 822.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,334 to 4,337. The death toll rose from 93 to 94.





Hardee County cases increased from 3,134 to 3,145. The death toll remained at 43.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 137,314 to 137,651. The death toll rose from 1,732 to 1,737.





Pinellas County cases increased from 79,544 to 79,657. The death toll rose from 1,623 to 1,624.



