COVID update for Tuesday: 73 new cases in Manatee and 3,682 across Florida

Manatee County reported 73 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with a total of 3,682 recorded across the state by the Florida Department of Health.

Locally, 38,428 people have been infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, 2,249,535 have contracted the virus.

The deaths of 92 residents and one non-resident from COVID-19 were also recorded on Tuesday. The respiratory virus has claimed the lives of 35,399 residents and 703 non-residents in Florida.

In Manatee County, with no new deaths reported, the official death toll of residents from COVID-19 remained 668.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have declined overall statewide nearly 8% over the past but remain nearly 9% higher compared to the most recent low-point on April 1. On Tuesday, 3,086 people were admitted to hospitals across the state with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

In Manatee County, hospitalizations have dropped 2% over the past week but remain 52% higher than the low seen on April 1. On Tuesday, 35 people were admitted to local hospitals because of COVID-19.

The county’s three general hospitals had 62 available beds on Tuesday, including only five ICU beds.

Positivity rates

Of the test results processed on Monday by the department of health, there were 71 residents who tested positive and were a median age of 26 years old, according to the daily COVID-19 county-by-county report. The daily positivity rate of tests dropped to 7% compared to 7.8% the previous day.

Vaccines

As of Tuesday morning, 170,674 have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 — about 42% of the county’s population, according to FDOH’s daily vaccine reports. Of those vaccinated locally, 126,514 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Across Florida, 8,959,355 people have received at least a first dose, with 6,420,478 people fully vaccinated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 32,576 to 32,599. The death toll remained at 812.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,310 to 4,314. The death toll remained at 93.





Hardee County cases increased from 3,123 to 3,125. The death toll remained at 43.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 136,217 to 136,507. The death toll remained at 1,713.





Pinellas County cases increased from 79,146 to 79,236. The death toll rose from 1,613 to 1,618.





This is a developing story and will be updated.