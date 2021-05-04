Coronavirus

COVID update for Tuesday: 73 new cases in Manatee and 3,682 across Florida

Manatee

Manatee County reported 73 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with a total of 3,682 recorded across the state by the Florida Department of Health.

Locally, 38,428 people have been infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, 2,249,535 have contracted the virus.

The deaths of 92 residents and one non-resident from COVID-19 were also recorded on Tuesday. The respiratory virus has claimed the lives of 35,399 residents and 703 non-residents in Florida.

In Manatee County, with no new deaths reported, the official death toll of residents from COVID-19 remained 668.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have declined overall statewide nearly 8% over the past but remain nearly 9% higher compared to the most recent low-point on April 1. On Tuesday, 3,086 people were admitted to hospitals across the state with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

In Manatee County, hospitalizations have dropped 2% over the past week but remain 52% higher than the low seen on April 1. On Tuesday, 35 people were admitted to local hospitals because of COVID-19.

The county’s three general hospitals had 62 available beds on Tuesday, including only five ICU beds.

Positivity rates

Of the test results processed on Monday by the department of health, there were 71 residents who tested positive and were a median age of 26 years old, according to the daily COVID-19 county-by-county report. The daily positivity rate of tests dropped to 7% compared to 7.8% the previous day.

Vaccines

As of Tuesday morning, 170,674 have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 — about 42% of the county’s population, according to FDOH’s daily vaccine reports. Of those vaccinated locally, 126,514 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Across Florida, 8,959,355 people have received at least a first dose, with 6,420,478 people fully vaccinated.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service