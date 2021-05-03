Two more COVID deaths in Manatee County. Florida death toll tops 36,000 people

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19 infections, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 52 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 3,075 new cases confirmed statewide on Monday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 39 more Florida residents, including the fatalities in Manatee County, as well as two additional non-residents. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 36,009 people, including 702 non-residents.

As of Monday, Florida had recorded the most new COVID-19 cases of any state over the lpast week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Florida also recorded the second-most new COVID-19 deaths, behind only California.

In Manatee County, the COVID-19 death toll now numbers 668 residents. Of those deaths, about 29% were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

About 8.9 million people in Florida have now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health department’s vaccine report. That number includes 6.3 million, or about 29% of the state’s population, that have completed vaccination.

In Manatee County, over 170,000 residents, or about 42% of the population, have received at least a first dose. That number includes 125,000 residents, or about 31%, that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 38,303 to 38,355.

The death toll rose from 666 to 668.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,493 to 1,495.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 169,824 to 170,057.

44,632 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 125,425 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 2,242,778 to 2,245,853.

The resident death toll rose from 35,268 to 35,307. The non-resident death toll rose from 700 to 702.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 8,893,992 to 8,915,278.

2,567,339 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 6,347,939 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 32,545 to 32,576. The death toll remained at 812.

Pinellas County cases increased from 79,072 to 79,146. The death toll rose from 1,609 to 1,613.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 136,014 to 136,217. The death toll remained at 1,713.

Hardee County cases increased from 3,122 to 3,123. The death toll remained at 43.

Desoto County cases increased from 4,307 to 4,310. The death toll remained at 93.

This report will be updated.