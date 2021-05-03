Coronavirus

Two more COVID deaths in Manatee County. Florida death toll tops 36,000 people

Manatee

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19 infections, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 52 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 3,075 new cases confirmed statewide on Monday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 39 more Florida residents, including the fatalities in Manatee County, as well as two additional non-residents. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 36,009 people, including 702 non-residents.

As of Monday, Florida had recorded the most new COVID-19 cases of any state over the lpast week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Florida also recorded the second-most new COVID-19 deaths, behind only California.

In Manatee County, the COVID-19 death toll now numbers 668 residents. Of those deaths, about 29% were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

About 8.9 million people in Florida have now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health department’s vaccine report. That number includes 6.3 million, or about 29% of the state’s population, that have completed vaccination.

In Manatee County, over 170,000 residents, or about 42% of the population, have received at least a first dose. That number includes 125,000 residents, or about 31%, that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Surrounding counties

This report will be updated.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features, art and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service