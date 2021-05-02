Coronavirus

Manatee County COVID update: Two more resident deaths, 66 new cases

Manatee

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 66 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 3,841 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 29 more Florida residents due to COVID-19, including the deaths in Manatee County, as well as two additional non-resident fatalities. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 35,968 people, including 700 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the most new COVID-19 cases and deaths of any state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Manatee County, 666 residents have now died from the respiratory disease, and total known cases exceed 38,000.

Over 169,000 Manatee County residents have received at least a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to health department data, including 125,000, or about 31%, that have completed vaccination.

Statewide, 8.8 million people have received a first dose, and 6.3 million have completed vaccination.

