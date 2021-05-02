Manatee County COVID update: Two more resident deaths, 66 new cases

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 66 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 3,841 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 29 more Florida residents due to COVID-19, including the deaths in Manatee County, as well as two additional non-resident fatalities. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 35,968 people, including 700 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the most new COVID-19 cases and deaths of any state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Manatee County, 666 residents have now died from the respiratory disease, and total known cases exceed 38,000.

Over 169,000 Manatee County residents have received at least a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to health department data, including 125,000, or about 31%, that have completed vaccination.

Statewide, 8.8 million people have received a first dose, and 6.3 million have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 38,237 to 38,303. (662 new cases were recorded over the past week.)





The death toll rose from 664 to 666. (It increased by eight over the past week.)

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak remained at 1,493. (17 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 169,500 to 169,824. (It increased by 4,805 over the last week.)

44,490 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 125,334 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 2,238,937 to 2,242,778.





The resident death toll rose from 35,239 to 35,268. The non-resident death toll rose from 698 to 700.





2,565,696 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 6,328,296 have been fully inoculated.





Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 32,479 to 32,545. The death toll remained at 812.





Pinellas County cases increased from 78,971 to 79,072. The death toll remained at 1,609.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 135,705 to 136,014. The death toll rose from 1,711 to 1,713.





Hardee County cases increased from 3,117 to 3,122. The death toll remained at 43.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,301 to 4,307. The death toll remained at 93.



