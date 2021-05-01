Manatee County’s COVID-19 death toll climbs by 3 more as 109 new cases are reported

Florida health officials on Saturday reported another three COVID-19 deaths in Manatee County bringing the death toll to 664.

The deaths were reported in three separate age groups to include over the age of 85, between the ages of 64 and 75 and between the ages of 45 and 54.

Those over the age of 64 in Manatee County continue to be the hardest hit by the disease, representing just 17% of the total number of cases but 82% of the fatalities.

The three new deaths were reported amid 109 new cases of the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus bringing the total number of infections in Manatee County since the outbreak began to 38,237.

Of the 109 new cases, 39 pediatric cases were reported. The total number of pediatric cases climbed to 5,299 and those under the age of 18 have a 14.5% positivity rate.

Statewide, Florida suffered another 168 deaths as state health officials reported 5,419 new cases.

Local vaccinations continue to surge — almost 125,000 people have now been fully vaccinated in Manatee County with 124,824 completing the series. In total, 169,500 have received at least one dose.

There were no new cases reported in Manatee County long-term care facilities from Friday to Saturday and those facilities have now have gone two consecutive weeks without a COVID-19 death being linked to them. The long-term care death toll remains at 184.

All Manatee County deaths by age group:

Under 16: Zero.

17-24: One.

25-34: Eight.

35-44: 14.

45-54: Increased from 26 to 27.

55-64: 71.

65-74: Increased from 132 to 133.

75-84: 210.

85 plus: Increased from 199 to 200.

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 38,128 to 38,237.

The death toll increased from 661 to 664.

The number of hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,488 to 1,493.

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 2,233,518 to 2,238,937.

The death toll increased from 35,161 to 35,239.





Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 32,385 to 32,479. The death toll remained at 812.

Pinellas County cases increased from 78,803 to 79,971. The death toll increased from 1,608 to 1,609.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 135,278 to 135,705. The death toll increased from 1,702 to 1,711.

Hardee County cases increased from 3,111 to 3,117. The death toll increased from 42 to 43.

Desoto County cases increased from 4,299 to 4,301. The death toll remained at 93.