Less than 42% of Manatee County residents have gotten a COVID-19 shot. 100 new infections reported

With less than 42% of Manatee County residents having received a COVID-19 vaccine and a decrease in demand for the vaccine, the coronavirus continues to spread, with 100 new infections reported locally on Friday.

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,306 new cases across the state. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,233,518 people who have contracted the coronavirus in the state.

In Manatee County, there have been 38,128 total infections, including the 100 cases reported Friday.

The deaths of 77 residents and four non-residents from COVID-19 in Florida were also confirmed Friday. The respiratory illness has been responsible for the deaths of 35,161 residents and 697 non-residents statewide.

With no new deaths reported, the official number of residents killed by COVID-19 in Manatee County remained 661.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 on a statewide-level continue to decline this week, but have increased by 11% since the start of April. On Friday, there were 3,156 people admitted to hospitals across the state with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

In Manatee County, hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased again on Friday for a second day in a row and have increased by 78% in the month of April. On Friday, there were 41 people admitted to local hospitals with a COVID-19 diagnosis or reason for admission.

Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital, the county’s three general hospitals, had 61 available beds on Friday, including 12 ICU beds.

Locally there have been 168,822 residents — less than 42% of the county’s population — who have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19, according to FDOH’s daily vaccine reports. There are 122,368 residents, or about 30% of the county’s population, who have been fully inoculated.

Across the state, there have been 8,808,680 people who have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 6,183,101 people who have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 32,343 to 32,385. The death toll rose from 811 to 812.

Desoto County cases increased from 4,283 to 4,299. The death toll rose from 92 to 93.

Hardee County cases increased from 3,102 to 3,111. The death toll remained at 42.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 134,761 to 135,278. The death toll rose from 1,696 to 1,702.

Pinellas County cases increased from 78,647 to 78,803. The death toll rose from 1,600 to 1,608.