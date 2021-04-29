COVID-19 kills another Manatee County resident. Total coronavirus infections top 38,000

A Manatee County resident is among the latest 55 people reported to have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

The official death toll of local residents who have been killed by the respiratory disease now stands at 661.

Across Florida, the additional deaths of 54 residents and one non-resident were confirmed by the Florida Department of Health on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 35,084 residents and 693 non-residents who have died from COVID-19 in the state, according to official death tolls.

There were also 5,666 new coronavirus infections reported statewide on Thursday. A total of 2,228,212 people have now contracted the coronavirus in Florida.

In Manatee County, there were 128 new cases reported. Locally there have been 38,028 people infected with the coronavirus during the pandemic.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 on a statewide-level continue to decline, but remain 14% higher compared to the start of the month. On Thursday, there were 3,230 people admitted to hospitals across Florida with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

In Manatee County, hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased on Thursday compared to the previous day and were 70% higher than at the start of the month. On Thursday, there were 39 patients admitted to local hospitals with a COVID-19 diagnosis or reason for admission.

Manatee County’s three general hospitals, Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital, had 62 available beds, including 11 ICU beds on Thursday afternoon, according to AHCA.

As of Thursday morning, 42% of Manatee County residents, or 167,839 people, had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health department. Locally there have been 120,310 people fully inoculated against the coronavirus.

Statewide, there have been 8,740,620 people who have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 6,073,726 of them being fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 32,273 to 32,343. The death toll remained at 811.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,275 to 4,283. The death toll remained at 92.





Hardee County cases increased from 3,097 to 3,102. The death toll remained at 42.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 134,284 to 134,761. The death toll rose from 1,694 to 1,696.





Pinellas County cases increased from 78,420 to 78,647. The death toll 1,598 to 1,600.



