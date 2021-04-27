99 new coronavirus infections in Manatee. Almost 38,000 residents have caught COVID

Almost 100 new coronavirus infections were reported in Manatee County on Tuesday. The Florida Department of Health reported more than 5,000 new cases statewide.

With the latest 99 cases reported in Manatee County, there have been 37,798 people who have contracted the coronavirus locally.

Across Florida, there were 5,271 new infections reported on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,217,368 people who have been infected with the respiratory virus.

The deaths of 49 residents were added to the state’s official death toll. There have been 34,958 residents and 688 non-residents who have died in Florida because of COVID-19.

In Manatee County, there were no new deaths reported. According to the health department, there have been 660 residents killed in Manatee County by the disease.

Hospitalizations because of COVID-19 continue to rise locally, an increase of about 83% since the start of April. On Tuesday, there were 42 people admitted to the county’s three general hospitals with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

Those three general hospitals, Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital, had 63 available beds, including 14 ICU beds.

Statewide, there were 3,349 people admitted to hospitals across Florida on Tuesday because of COVID-19, an increase of about 18% since April 1.

As of Tuesday morning, about 41% of Manatee County residents, or 166,414 people, have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19, according to the health department. Locally there have been 114,739 people who have been fully inoculated.

Across Florida, there have been 8,625,933 people who have received at least a first dose of a vaccine, with 5,884,717 having been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 32,115 to 32,191. The death toll rose from 807 to 809.

Desoto County cases increased from 4,264 to 4,270. The death toll remained at 92.

Hardee County cases increased from 3,080 to 3,083. The death toll remained at 42.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 133,429 to 133,855. The death toll remained at 1,682.

Pinellas County cases increased from 78,084 to 78,241. The death toll remained at 1,596.