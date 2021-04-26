COVID-19 kills two more Manatee County residents

COVID-19 has killed two more Manatee County residents. They were among 66 new deaths reported in the state Monday by the Florida Department of Health.

There have been a total of 660 residents who have died from COVID-19 in Manatee County.

The deaths of 64 residents and two non-residents were recorded on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 34,912 residents and 688 non-residents who have been killed by the respiratory virus.

There were 3,513 new coronavirus infections reported statewide on Monday. Coronavirus cases now total 2,212,097 in Florida.

In Manatee County, there were 58 new infections reported. There have been 37,699 people locally who have contracted the virus.

Of tests processed on Sunday, there were 60 residents with a median age of 37 who tested positive, according to the state health department.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been on the rise — 19% statewide since April 1. On Monday, there were 3,374 people admitted to hospitals across the state with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

In Manatee County, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased by about 65% since April 1. On Monday, there were 38 patients admitted to the county’s three general hospitals.

Those three general hospitals, Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital, had 71 available beds on Monday, including 12 ICU beds.

Meanwhile, about 41% of Manatee County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health department. Of those 165,645 people, there have been 111,928 who have been fully inoculated.

Statewide, there have been 8,562,544 people who have received at least a first dose of a vaccine, while 5,798,487 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties:





Sarasota County cases increased from 32,048 to 32,115. The death toll remained at 807.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,262 to 4,264. The death toll remained at 92.





Hardee County cases increased from 3,071 to 3,080. The death toll remained at 42.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 133,160 to 133,429. The death toll rose from 1,680 to 1,682.





Pinellas County cases increased from 77,954 to 78,084. The death toll rose from 1,592 to 1,596.



