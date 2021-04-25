Manatee County COVID update: Three resident deaths, 88 new cases, 28% fully vaccinated

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19 infections, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 88 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 4,671 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 36 additional Florida residents from COVID-19, including the fatalities in Manatee County, as well as one additional non-resident. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 35,534 people, including 686 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the most new COVID-19 cases of any state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Florida also recorded the second-most COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., behind only California.

Manatee County’s COVID-19 death toll now numbers 658 residents.

Over 165,000 Manatee County residents, or about 41% of the population, have now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department’s vaccine report. Of that number, over 111,000, or about 28% of residents, have completed vaccination.

Statewide, over 8.5 million people have now received at least a first dose, including 5.7 million people that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 37,553 to 37,641. (758 new cases were recorded over the past week.)





The death toll rose from 655 to 658. (It increased by six over the past week.)

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,474 to 1,476. (Five new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 164,046 to 165,019. (It increased by 6,518 over the last week.)

53,482 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 111,537 have been fully inoculated.

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 2,203,913 to 2,208,584.

The resident death toll rose from 34,812 to 34,848. The non-resident death toll rose from 685 to 686.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 8,443,796 to 8,512,825.

2,754,663 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 5,758,162 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 31,971 to 32,048. The death toll remained at 807.

Pinellas County cases increased from 77,813 to 77,954. The death toll remained at 1,592.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 132,836 to 133,160. The death toll rose from 1,679 to 1,680.

Hardee County cases increased from 3,063 to 3,071. The death toll remained at 42.

Desoto County cases increased from 4,260 to 4,262. The death toll rose from 91 to 92.