Manatee County COVID update: Three resident deaths, 88 new cases, 28% fully vaccinated

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19 infections, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 88 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 4,671 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 36 additional Florida residents from COVID-19, including the fatalities in Manatee County, as well as one additional non-resident. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 35,534 people, including 686 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the most new COVID-19 cases of any state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Florida also recorded the second-most COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., behind only California.

Manatee County’s COVID-19 death toll now numbers 658 residents.

Over 165,000 Manatee County residents, or about 41% of the population, have now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department’s vaccine report. Of that number, over 111,000, or about 28% of residents, have completed vaccination.

Statewide, over 8.5 million people have now received at least a first dose, including 5.7 million people that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Surrounding counties

