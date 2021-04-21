105 new coronavirus infections reported in Manatee, state says. Hospitalizations are up

Manatee County had 105 new coronavirus infections reported on Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 37,193 infections reported in Manatee.

Across the state, there were 5,571 new infections reported. Infections in Florida now total 2,184,354.

The health department also reported the deaths of 83 residents and two non-residents from COVID-19 on Wednesday. A total of 34,616 residents and 678 non-residents have died in Florida from COVID-19.

In Manatee County, there were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday. The official death toll in Manatee stands at 653.

Hospitalizations continue to tick upward in Florida, increasing by 23% since the start of April. On Wednesday, there were 3,493 people admitted to hospitals across the state with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

Hospitalizations in Manatee County have increased by 61% since the start of the month. The county’s three general hospitals had 37 patients admitted on Wednesday because of COVID-19.

Those three hospitals, Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital, had 48 available beds combined on Wednesday afternoon, including nine ICU beds.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 31,567 to 31,673. The death toll remained at 808.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,237 to 4,241. The death toll remained at 91.





Hardee County cases increased from 3,029 to 3,032. The death toll remained at 42.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 130,797 to 131,199. The death toll rose from 1,658 to 1,667.





Pinellas County cases increased from 76,960 to 77,141. The death toll rose from 1,580 to 1,587.





This is a developing story and will be updated.