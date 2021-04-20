COVID-19 kills another Manatee County resident. Almost quarter of residents fully vaccinated

A Manatee County resident is among the 67 people whose deaths from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health.

In Manatee, there have been 653 residents who have died from COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 34,533 residents and 676 non-residents who have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

On Tuesday there were also 5,645 new coronavirus infections reported in the state. Cases in the state now total 2,178,783.

In Manatee County, there were 150 new infections reported. Locally, there have been 37,088 people infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic started.

Meanwhile, nearly a quarter of county’s residents, or 100,334 people, have been fully inoculated against the virus. A total of 160,010 people have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Across Florida, there have been 8,143,599 people who have received at least one shot of a vaccine, with 5,199,978 people fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 31,472 to 31,567. The death toll rose from 806 to 808.

Desoto County cases increased from 4,228 to 4,237. The death toll remained at 91.

Hardee County cases increased from 3,020 to 3,029. The death toll remained at 42.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 130,329 to 130,797. The death toll rose from 1,660 to 1,658.

Pinellas County cases increased from 76,792 to 76,960. The death toll rose from 1,579 to 1,580.





