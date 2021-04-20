Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills another Manatee County resident. Almost quarter of residents fully vaccinated

Manatee

A Manatee County resident is among the 67 people whose deaths from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health.

In Manatee, there have been 653 residents who have died from COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 34,533 residents and 676 non-residents who have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

On Tuesday there were also 5,645 new coronavirus infections reported in the state. Cases in the state now total 2,178,783.

In Manatee County, there were 150 new infections reported. Locally, there have been 37,088 people infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic started.

Meanwhile, nearly a quarter of county’s residents, or 100,334 people, have been fully inoculated against the virus. A total of 160,010 people have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Across Florida, there have been 8,143,599 people who have received at least one shot of a vaccine, with 5,199,978 people fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service