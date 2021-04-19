11 in Manatee School District catch COVID-19. Here are the affected campuses

Eleven people, including 10 students, in the Manatee County School District have newly tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, at least 90 people at 10 campuses had to quarantine because they were exposed to the students.

According to Monday’s update from the school district, infected and exposed people were sent home from the following Manatee County schools:

Bashaw Elementary School, one positive student and nine exposures.

Blackburn Elementary School, one positive student and 20 exposures.

Braden RIver High School, one positive student and one exposure.

Lakewood Ranch High School, one positive student and four exposures.

Manatee Elementary School, one positive student. The number of exposures was pending the completion of contact tracing.

Manatee Technincal College, two positive students and 13 exposures.

Matzke Support Center, one positive employee and four exposures.

Miller Elementary School, one positive student and 21 exposures.

Palmetto High School, one positive student. The number of exposures was pending the completion of contact tracing.

Tara Elementary School, one positive student and 18 exposures.

As of Monday night, the district recorded a total of 558 cases and at least 7,217 exposures at local schools and district offices in the second semester, which began Jan. 4.

Lakewood Ranch High recorded a total of 44 cases after the latest update, the most of any school in the current semester. Manatee High had the second-highest count with 37 cases, followed by Palmetto High School, with 30. and Buffalo Creek Middle School, 28. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary had the most cases — 18.

There were 419 cases recorded in the district during the first semester of the current school year.

To see how many cases have been reported at each campus, visit the district’s online dashboard.