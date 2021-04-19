Still need a COVID vaccine? Moderna shots will be offered this week in Lakewood Ranch 

A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week in the Lakewood Ranch area will offer Moderna shots to any interested adult age 18 or older.

The event is being hosted by Meridian College in partnership with PrimeHealth Urgent Care. Shots will be administered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday on the second floor of Meridian’s Sarasota/Lakewood Ranch campus, 7020 Professional Parkway E., Sarasota.

An appointment is required and can be scheduled by dialing 941-377-4880 ext. 7501.

Those who receive a first dose on Wednesday will be scheduled to receive their second shot on Wednesday, May 19, according to Meridian College.

A study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that, in real-world conditions, the Moderna vaccine was 80% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection two weeks after the first shot and 90% effective two weeks after the second shot.