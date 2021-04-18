Coronavirus

Manatee County COVID update: Two more deaths, 115 new cases. 97K fully vaccinated

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19 infections, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 115 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 6,834 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 35 additional Florida residents from COVID-19 including the fatalities in Manatee County. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 35,109. That number includes 670 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the second-most new COVID-19 cases and third-most new deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manatee County’s death toll now numbers 652 residents, about 30% of which were residents or staff of long-term care facilities.

Over the last week, and average of 7.1% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 6.8% the week prior and 6.1% a month ago.

Over 158,000 Manatee County residents, or about 39% of the population, have now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department’s vaccine report. Of that number, over 97,000, or about 24% of residents, have completed vaccination.

