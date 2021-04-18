Manatee County COVID update: Two more deaths, 115 new cases. 97K fully vaccinated

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19 infections, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 115 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 6,834 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 35 additional Florida residents from COVID-19 including the fatalities in Manatee County. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 35,109. That number includes 670 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the second-most new COVID-19 cases and third-most new deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manatee County’s death toll now numbers 652 residents, about 30% of which were residents or staff of long-term care facilities.

Over the last week, and average of 7.1% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 6.8% the week prior and 6.1% a month ago.

Over 158,000 Manatee County residents, or about 39% of the population, have now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department’s vaccine report. Of that number, over 97,000, or about 24% of residents, have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 36,768 to 36,883. (859 new cases were recorded over the past week.)





The death toll rose from 650 to 652. (It increased by 12 over the past week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,458 to to 1,461. (14 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6.5% to 9%.

1,369 cases (4% of all cases) and 193 deaths (30% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 157,638 to 158,501. (It increased by 15,906 over the last week.)





61,263 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 97,238 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 2,162,067 to 2,168,901.





The resident death toll rose from 34,404 to 34,439. The non-resident death toll remained at 670.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6.9% to 8.7%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 7,934,016 to 8,016,441.





2,936,168 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 5,080,273 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 31,236 to 31,387. The death toll remained at 805.





Pinellas County cases increased from 76,425 to 76,637. The death toll remained at 1,578.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 129,549 to 130,034. The death toll remained at 1,659.





Hardee County cases increased from 3,007 to 3,015. The death toll remained at 42.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,216 to 4,224. The death toll rose from 89 to 91.



