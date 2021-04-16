COVID-19 kills two more Manatee County residents

COVID-19 has killed two more Manatee County residents, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 93 deaths reported statewide Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 648 people in Manatee County have died from COVID-19.

Statewide, the deaths of 92 residents and one non-residents were reported. In total there have been 34,330 residents and 670 non-residents who have died in Florida from COVID-19.

There were also 7,296 new infections reported in Florida on Friday, raising the state’s total number of cases 2,155,744.

In Manatee County, there were 141 new cases reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 36,646 people locally infected with the coronavirus.

Surrounding Counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 30,986 to 31,104. The death toll rose from 804 to 805.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,196 to 4,207. The death toll rose from 88 to 89.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,986 to 2,995. The death toll remained at 42.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 128,503 to 129,041. The death toll remained at 1,648.





Pinellas County cases increased from 75,873 to 76,172. The death toll was adjusted down from 1,576 to 1,575.





This is a developing story and will be updated.