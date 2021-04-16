Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills two more Manatee County residents

COVID-19 has killed two more Manatee County residents, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 93 deaths reported statewide Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 648 people in Manatee County have died from COVID-19.

Statewide, the deaths of 92 residents and one non-residents were reported. In total there have been 34,330 residents and 670 non-residents who have died in Florida from COVID-19.

There were also 7,296 new infections reported in Florida on Friday, raising the state’s total number of cases 2,155,744.

In Manatee County, there were 141 new cases reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 36,646 people locally infected with the coronavirus.

