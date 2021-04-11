Coronavirus

Manatee County COVID update: Three more resident deaths and 107 people test positive

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and another 107 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 5,520 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department recorded the deaths of seven more Florida residents and two more non-residents from COVID-19 on Sunday. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 34,685, including 664 non-residents.

As of Saturday, Florida had recorded the third-most new COVID-19 cases and deaths of any state in the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Manatee County, resident deaths from the novel coronavirus now total 640, while cumulative cases since testing began number more than 36,000.

Compared to last month, people are testing positive for COVID-19 for the first time at a higher rate in Manatee.

Over the last week, an average of 6.5% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6.3% last week and 5.3% a month ago.

As Manatee County prepares to close its vaccination standby pool on Monday and switch to a no-appointment system, more than 142,000 residents have already received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of that number, more than 85,00 have completed vaccination.

Statewide, more than 7 million people have received at least a first dose, including 4 million that have completed vaccination.

