Manatee County COVID update: Three more resident deaths and 107 people test positive

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and another 107 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 5,520 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department recorded the deaths of seven more Florida residents and two more non-residents from COVID-19 on Sunday. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 34,685, including 664 non-residents.

As of Saturday, Florida had recorded the third-most new COVID-19 cases and deaths of any state in the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Manatee County, resident deaths from the novel coronavirus now total 640, while cumulative cases since testing began number more than 36,000.

Compared to last month, people are testing positive for COVID-19 for the first time at a higher rate in Manatee.

Over the last week, an average of 6.5% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6.3% last week and 5.3% a month ago.

As Manatee County prepares to close its vaccination standby pool on Monday and switch to a no-appointment system, more than 142,000 residents have already received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of that number, more than 85,00 have completed vaccination.

Statewide, more than 7 million people have received at least a first dose, including 4 million that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 35,917 to 36,024. (775 new cases were recorded over the past week.)





The death toll rose from 637 to 640. (It increased by five over the past week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,446 to 1,447. (12 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6.5% to 7.9%.

1,365 cases (4% of all cases) and 193 deaths (30% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 141,529 to 142,595. (It increased by 10,711 over the last week.)





57,495 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85,100 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 2,118,713 to 2,124,233.

The resident death toll rose from 34,014 to 34,021. The non-resident death toll rose from 662 to 664.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6.9% to 7.7%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 7,103,884 to 7,213,793.





2,813,627 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 4,400,166 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 30,505 to 30,608. The death toll rose from 799 to 800.





Pinellas County cases increased from 74,799 to 75,056. The death toll was adjusted down from 1,565 to 1,563.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 126,165 to 126,600. The death toll was adjusted down from 1,638 to 1,637.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,962 to 2,969. The death toll remained at 42.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,157 to4,168. The death toll remained at 86.



