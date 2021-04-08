Coronavirus

Manatee COVID update for Thursday: Another resident death and 131 new cases

Manatee

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 131 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 7,939 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Thursday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 84 more Florida residents, including the fatality in Manatee, and two more non-residents from COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 34,562 people, including 656 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the third-most new cases and fourth-most new deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manatee County’s resident death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic now totals 637.

Over the past week, an average of 6.2% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6.5% the week prior and 5.7% a month ago.

Over 137,000 Manatee County residents have now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health department’s vaccine report, including 76,000 that have completed vaccination.

Statewide, over 6.7 million people have received at least a first dose, including 4 million that have now completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Wednesday to Thursday

Florida from Wednesday to Thursday

Surrounding counties

Related stories from Bradenton Herald
Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features, art and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service