Manatee COVID update for Thursday: Another resident death and 131 new cases
Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 131 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
They were among 7,939 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Thursday.
The state health department also recorded the deaths of 84 more Florida residents, including the fatality in Manatee, and two more non-residents from COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 34,562 people, including 656 non-residents.
Over the last week, Florida recorded the third-most new cases and fourth-most new deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Manatee County’s resident death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic now totals 637.
Over the past week, an average of 6.2% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6.5% the week prior and 5.7% a month ago.
Over 137,000 Manatee County residents have now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health department’s vaccine report, including 76,000 that have completed vaccination.
Statewide, over 6.7 million people have received at least a first dose, including 4 million that have now completed vaccination.
Manatee County from Wednesday to Thursday
- Cases increased from 35,534 to 35,665.
- The death toll increased from 636 to 637.
- Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak rose from 1,439 to 1,442.
- Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 7.6% to 4.4%.
- 1,364 cases (4% of all cases) and 193 deaths (30% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.
- The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from to 136,229 to 137,697.
- 60,882 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 76,815 have been fully inoculated.
Florida from Wednesday to Thursday
- Cases increased from 2,096,747 to 2,104,686
- The resident death toll rose from 33,822 to 33,906. The non-resident death toll rose from 654 to 656.
Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from from 7% to 6.7%.
- The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 6,630,107 to 6,786,461.
- 2,732,864 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 4,053,597 have been fully inoculated.
Surrounding counties
- Sarasota County cases increased from 30,044 to 30,231. The death toll remained at 795.
- Pinellas County cases increased from 73,828 to 74,155. The death toll remained at 1,559.
- Hillsborough County cases increased from 124,636 to 125,180. The death toll rose from 1,623 to 1,630.
- Hardee County cases increased from 2,939 to 2,947. The death toll rose from 40 to 41.
- Desoto County cases increased from 4,118 to 4,126. The death toll remained at 86.
