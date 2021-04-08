Manatee COVID update for Thursday: Another resident death and 131 new cases

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 131 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 7,939 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Thursday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 84 more Florida residents, including the fatality in Manatee, and two more non-residents from COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 34,562 people, including 656 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the third-most new cases and fourth-most new deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manatee County’s resident death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic now totals 637.

Over the past week, an average of 6.2% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6.5% the week prior and 5.7% a month ago.

Over 137,000 Manatee County residents have now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health department’s vaccine report, including 76,000 that have completed vaccination.

Statewide, over 6.7 million people have received at least a first dose, including 4 million that have now completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Wednesday to Thursday

Cases increased from 35,534 to 35,665.

The death toll increased from 636 to 637.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak rose from 1,439 to 1,442.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 7.6% to 4.4%.

1,364 cases (4% of all cases) and 193 deaths (30% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from to 136,229 to 137,697.

60,882 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 76,815 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Wednesday to Thursday

Cases increased from 2,096,747 to 2,104,686

The resident death toll rose from 33,822 to 33,906. The non-resident death toll rose from 654 to 656.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from from 7% to 6.7%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 6,630,107 to 6,786,461.

2,732,864 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 4,053,597 have been fully inoculated.





Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 30,044 to 30,231. The death toll remained at 795.





Pinellas County cases increased from 73,828 to 74,155. The death toll remained at 1,559.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 124,636 to 125,180. The death toll rose from 1,623 to 1,630.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,939 to 2,947. The death toll rose from 40 to 41.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,118 to 4,126. The death toll remained at 86.



