COVID-19 vaccines are now available to all veterans, including at Bradenton VA clinic

All veterans, their spouses, and their caregivers now have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Bay Pines VA Health Care System announced the change this week, in accordance with the SAVE LIVES Act. Inoculations are available Monday through Friday at the Bradenton Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 5520 State Road 64 E., and the Sarasota VA Clinic, 5682 Bee Ridge Road.

“We are also able to expand our operations to include walk-in clinics at all locations through the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and are hosting several vaccine clinics in rural and under-served communities to reach veterans where they may live,” Bay Pines said in a press release.

Each offsite clinic will offer appointment and/or walk-in availability. Documentation is not required. Dates include:

▪ April 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: VFW Sarasota Sunshine Post 3233, 124 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota.

▪ April 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: American Legion Bradenton Kirby Stewart Post 24, 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton.

Marine veteran Danny James, Jr., received the vaccine for COVID-19 at Bay Pines VA in December, making him one of the first to be inoculated in the Tampa Bay area. provided photo

▪ April 13, 10 a.m.-2: p.m.: DayStar Life Center, 1055 28th St. S., St. Petersburg.

▪ April 17, noon.-3 p.m.: American Legion St. Pete Andy Anderson Post 125, 6440 5th Ave. S., St. Petersburg.

▪ April 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Manatee County Public Safety Complex Drive Thru, 2101 47th Terrace E., Bradenton.

▪ May 15, 9 a.m.-2:p.m.: Manatee County Public Safety Complex Drive Thru, 2101 47th Terrace E., Bradenton.

Navy veteran William German, 95, receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Bay Pines VA in December. provided photo

The vaccine was first available to some veterans in the Tampa Bay area in December, when Bay Pines VA began offering inoculations at its facility in Pinellas County. The vaccine was not available at that time at the Bradenton VA clinic.

Not all veterans were initially eligible to receive the vaccine. A loophole prohibited VA officials from administering the vaccine to anyone except individuals already registered in department medical care programs. Less than half of veterans are enrolled in healthcare services at the VA.

In March, Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, announced he supported The VA Vaccine Act that would provide vaccines to all veterans, including those not currently enrolled in the VA healthcare system, as well as to caregivers who provide essential support to veterans.