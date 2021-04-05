Coronavirus

Manatee County COVID update: Another resident death and 30 new cases

Manatee

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 30 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 3,480 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Monday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 36 more Florida residents from COVID-19, including the fatality in Manatee. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 34,364 people, including 654 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the third-most new COVID-19 cases and fourth-most new COVID-19 deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manatee County’s death toll now totals 636, and cumulative cases reached 35,280 as of Monday.

Over 132,000 Manatee County residents have now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health department’s vaccine report. Of that number, more than 67,000 residents have completed vaccination.

Statewide, over 6.3 million people have received at least a first dose, including 3.6 million that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features, art and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
