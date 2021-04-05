Manatee County COVID update: Another resident death and 30 new cases

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 30 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 3,480 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Monday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 36 more Florida residents from COVID-19, including the fatality in Manatee. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 34,364 people, including 654 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the third-most new COVID-19 cases and fourth-most new COVID-19 deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manatee County’s death toll now totals 636, and cumulative cases reached 35,280 as of Monday.

Over 132,000 Manatee County residents have now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health department’s vaccine report. Of that number, more than 67,000 residents have completed vaccination.

Statewide, over 6.3 million people have received at least a first dose, including 3.6 million that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 35,249 to 35,280.





The death toll increased from 635 to 636.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,435 to 1,437.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 131,884 to 132,159.





65,059 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 67,100 have been fully inoculated.

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 2,081,826 to 2,085,306.





The resident death toll rose from 33,674 to 33,710. The non-resident death toll remained at 654.





The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 6,299,638 to 6,357,049.





2,670,869 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 3,686,180 have been fully inoculated.





Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 29,766 to 29,846. The death toll remained at 791.





Pinellas County cases increased from 73,290 to 73,429. The death toll increased from 1,557 to 1,560.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 123,479 to 123,770. The death toll increased from 1,619 to 1,621.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,922 to 2,924. The death toll remained at 39.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,103 to 4,106. The death toll remained at 86.



