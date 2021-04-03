Coronavirus

Manatee County reports 117 new cases of COVID-19. 66 new deaths reported statewide

Manatee

Florida Health officials on Saturday reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak began last March to 35,161.

There were no new deaths reported locally leaving the death toll at 635, but another 66 Floridians have died bringing the state death toll to 33,652.

There also were no new deaths reported in Manatee County long-term care facilities over the past seven days. Deaths linked back to those facilities remain at 187 of the total number. Long-term care cases represent just 4% of the total number of infections.

Those over the age of 64 in Manatee County have been hit the hardest by the virus, representing just 17% of the total cases, but 82% of the deaths.

The 117 new local cases were reported out of 1,680 test results, which is about a 6.5% daily positivity rate.

Statewide, there were 6,017 new cases of COVID-19 reported.

Manatee County deaths by age group:

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday:

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
