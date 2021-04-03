Manatee County reports 117 new cases of COVID-19. 66 new deaths reported statewide

Florida Health officials on Saturday reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak began last March to 35,161.

There were no new deaths reported locally leaving the death toll at 635, but another 66 Floridians have died bringing the state death toll to 33,652.

There also were no new deaths reported in Manatee County long-term care facilities over the past seven days. Deaths linked back to those facilities remain at 187 of the total number. Long-term care cases represent just 4% of the total number of infections.

Those over the age of 64 in Manatee County have been hit the hardest by the virus, representing just 17% of the total cases, but 82% of the deaths.

The 117 new local cases were reported out of 1,680 test results, which is about a 6.5% daily positivity rate.

Statewide, there were 6,017 new cases of COVID-19 reported.

Manatee County deaths by age group:

16 and under: Zero

17-24: One.

25-34: Seven.

35-44: 14.

45-54: 25.

55-64: 67.

65-74: 126.

75-84: 205.

85 plus: 190.

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 35,044 to 35,161.

The death toll remained at 635.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak began increased from 1,431 to 1,434.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 6.5%

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 2,071,015 to 2,077,032.

The death toll increased from 33,586 to 33,652, not including 654 nonresidents.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 29,584 to 29,679. The death toll remained at 791.

Pinellas County cases increased from 72,844 to 73,080. The death toll increased from 1,555 to 1,557.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 122,713 to 123,169. The death toll increased from 1,618 to 1,619.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,910 to 2,915. The death toll remained at 39.

Desoto County cases increased from 4,089 to 4,101. The death toll remained at 86.