Manatee County reports 122 new coronavirus cases, with 6,490 infections statewide

The Florida Department of Health reported 122 new infections of the coronavirus in Manatee County on Friday.

There have now been 33,586 people who have contracted the virus locally.

Across Florida, there were 6,490 cases of the coronavirus reported in Florida. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,071,015 people have contracted the coronavirus in the state.

The state health department also confirmed 100 new deaths as a result of COVID-19 across the state — 92 residents and eight non-residents. There have been 33,586 residents and 653 non-residents who have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline in Florida, down 52% compared to two months ago. On Friday, there were 2,869 people to hospitals around the state with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason for admission, according to Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

In Manatee County, hospitalizations have declined 64% compared to two months ago. On Friday, there were 26 patients admitted to the county’s three general hospitals because of COVID-19.

Those local hospitals had 68 available beds, including 11 ICU beds, according to AHCA.

